240807-N-NF288-073 SEA OF JAPAN (August 07, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Mendoza, from Killeen, Texas, conducts maintenance on an aqueous film-forming foam nozzle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 00:58 Photo ID: 8583086 VIRIN: 240807-N-NF288-1059 Resolution: 5532x3688 Size: 523.15 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.