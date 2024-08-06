Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240807-N-NF288-060 SEA OF JAPAN (August 07, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Mendoza, from Killeen, Texas, conducts maintenance on an aqueous film-forming foam nozzle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 00:58
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
