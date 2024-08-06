CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) Members of the Colombian Coast Guard and Navy prepare to pull a simulated victim onto a rescue boat during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief open water rescue exercise in Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:16 Photo ID: 8583013 VIRIN: 240810-N-NS135-1348 Resolution: 4009x6013 Size: 4.48 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HADR Exercise with Colombian Military [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.