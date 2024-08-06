Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military [Image 1 of 10]

    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) Colombian Coast Guard operations officer Lt. Liseth Mahecha, left, pulls U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Christina Hill to safety during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8583004
    VIRIN: 240810-N-NS135-1182
    Resolution: 3033x2022
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HADR Exercise with Colombian Military [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military
    HADR Exercise with Colombian Military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download