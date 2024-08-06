Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event [Image 6 of 8]

    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A variety of inert ordnance sit displayed in the “ordnance library” during a family day event for the 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Michigan Army National Guard, during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8582979
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-QB509-1111
    Resolution: 4579x2576
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company

