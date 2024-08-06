A variety of inert ordnance sit displayed in the “ordnance library” during a family day event for the 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Michigan Army National Guard, during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 18:28 Photo ID: 8582979 VIRIN: 240810-Z-QB509-1111 Resolution: 4579x2576 Size: 2.5 MB Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.