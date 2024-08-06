Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event [Image 2 of 8]

    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Mark Wojtkowski, the father of U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Stephen Wojtkowski, operates an explosive ordnance disposal and observation robot using the robot’s operation control system at a family day event for the 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Michigan Army National Guard, during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2020. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8582975
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-QB509-1034
    Resolution: 4734x3160
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company hosts a family day event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242
    745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download