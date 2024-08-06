CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – A Colombia Coast Guard member pets a dog while at a mobile animal care site in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 14:27 Photo ID: 8582844 VIRIN: 240810-N-FS061-1242 Resolution: 2589x3883 Size: 5.26 MB Location: CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Chino, Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.