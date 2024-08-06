Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Chino, Colombia [Image 2 of 6]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Chino, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) ¬– U.S. Army Sgt. Stephany Velasco, top, and U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer, bottom, both assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, care for an animal before surgery at a mobile animal care site in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Chino, Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

