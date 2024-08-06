ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 72, prepares for launch on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Aug. 7, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:47 Photo ID: 8582824 VIRIN: 240807-N-HF194-1107 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 755 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.