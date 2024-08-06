Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops [Image 1 of 4]

    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Janikka Gayso, from Los Angeles, Calif., assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 72, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Aug. 7, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8582821
    VIRIN: 240807-N-HF194-1057
    Resolution: 4744x3163
    Size: 651.02 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops
    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops
    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops
    Gettysburg Conducts Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman
    COMPTUEX
    U.S. Navy
    CSG 4
    HST CSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download