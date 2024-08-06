U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 406th Combat Service Support Battalion out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, transfer a notional casualty onto a litter after a simulated attack during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2024. CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8582820
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-PU192-1050
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Rachel Skowyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.