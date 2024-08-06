U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 406th Combat Service Support Battalion out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, engage with angry citizens during a notional riot during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2024. CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

