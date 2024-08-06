Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 3]

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 406th Combat Service Support Battalion out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, engage with angry citizens during a notional riot during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2024. CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8582818
    VIRIN: 240809-A-PU192-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Rachel Skowyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download