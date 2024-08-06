U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Ann Arbor, Michigan, work to soothe a crowd of notional protestors as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 based out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 9, 2024. The Army Reserve incorporates challenging, realistic training exercises that prepare Soldiers for a wide range of operational scenarios to ensure that they are ready to respond efficiently to all Army missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:13 Photo ID: 8582814 VIRIN: 240809-A-XE056-1037 Resolution: 6402x4480 Size: 5.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.