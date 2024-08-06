Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Ann Arbor, Michigan, work to soothe a crowd of notional protestors as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 based out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 9, 2024. The Army Reserve incorporates challenging, realistic training exercises that prepare Soldiers for a wide range of operational scenarios to ensure that they are ready to respond efficiently to all Army missions.

