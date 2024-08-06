Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Ann Arbor, Michigan, responds to an attack as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 based out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 9, 2024. The Army Reserve incorporates challenging, realistic training exercises that prepare Soldiers for a wide range of operational scenarios to ensure that they are ready to respond efficiently to all Army missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8582813
    VIRIN: 240809-A-XE056-1087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download