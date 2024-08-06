CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Ann Arbor, Michigan, responds to an attack as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 based out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 9, 2024. The Army Reserve incorporates challenging, realistic training exercises that prepare Soldiers for a wide range of operational scenarios to ensure that they are ready to respond efficiently to all Army missions.

