Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements

Brigadier General Scott House, Deputy Commanding General of the 46 Military Police Command and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Construction and Facilities Management Officer; Del Avery, DMVA Facilities Manager; and members of the 156 Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), the unit housed in the Grand Valley Armory, pose with U.S. Senator Gary Peters during his visit to the Grand Valley Armory, Wyoming, Mich., 07 Aug. 2024. (Michigan National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

