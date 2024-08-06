Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements [Image 2 of 3]

    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Michigan National Guard

    Brigadier General Scott House, Deputy Commanding General of the 46 Military Police Command and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Construction and Facilities Management Officer, talks with U.S. Senator Gary Peters about Armory updates and modernization, especially for female solders, during his visit to the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming, Mich., 07 Aug. 2024. (Michigan National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8582808
    VIRIN: 240807-A-WX809-1073
    Resolution: 7957x5305
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements
    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements
    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download