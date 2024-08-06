Brigadier General Scott House, Deputy Commanding General of the 46 Military Police Command and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Construction and Facilities Management Officer, talks with U.S. Senator Gary Peters about Armory updates and modernization, especially for female solders, during his visit to the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming, Mich., 07 Aug. 2024. (Michigan National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 11:30 Photo ID: 8582808 VIRIN: 240807-A-WX809-1073 Resolution: 7957x5305 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senator Peters Visits Grand Valley Armory to Highlight Improvements [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.