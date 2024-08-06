PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2024) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 9. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8582775 VIRIN: 240809-N-UA460-1059 Resolution: 6539x3889 Size: 1.19 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Fly-On with HSM-51 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.