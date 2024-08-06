PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 on Dewey’s flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 9. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8582776
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-UA460-1115
|Resolution:
|5895x3884
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Fly-On with HSM-51 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.