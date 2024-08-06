Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts crew serve weapon shoot [Image 4 of 8]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts crew serve weapon shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240810-N-PV534-1134 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2024) Sailors fire a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

