Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts crew serve weapon shoot

240810-N-PV534-1149 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Alyssa McKinney, from Midland, Texas, troubleshoots a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

