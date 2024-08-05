The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, welcomed four children from the Holy Family Homes orphanage in Osaka, Japan, to Hawaii during the Holy Family Homes Opening Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 27th Infantry Regiment has hosted children from Holy Family Homes annually since 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 19:48 Photo ID: 8582259 VIRIN: 240723-A-TP864-9324 Resolution: 3775x2570 Size: 1.61 MB Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ID Battalions Continue 75-Year-Long Tradition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.