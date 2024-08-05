Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Battalions Continue 75-Year-Long Tradition [Image 1 of 3]

    25th ID Battalions Continue 75-Year-Long Tradition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, welcomed four children from the Holy Family Homes orphanage in Osaka, Japan, to Hawaii during the Holy Family Homes Opening Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 27th Infantry Regiment has hosted children from Holy Family Homes annually since 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8582259
    VIRIN: 240723-A-TP864-9324
    Location: HAWAII, US
    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Wolfhounds
    Partnership
    Holy Family Homes

