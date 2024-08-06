25th ID Battalions Continue 75-Year-Long Tradition

Photo By Sgt. Alvin Conley | The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alvin Conley | The 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, welcomed four children from the Holy Family Homes orphanage in Osaka, Japan, to Hawaii during the Holy Family Homes Opening Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. The 27th Infantry Regiment has hosted children from Holy Family Homes annually since 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – 25th Infantry Division Soldiers assigned to both the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, hosted its annual Holy Family Homes program this July.



The program partners with the Holy Family Home Orphanage in Osaka, Japan, where each year four children from the orphanage – two boys and two girls – fly to Hawaii and spends two weeks with two host families from the 27th Infantry Regiment.



“It’s a phenomenal opportunity and a really unique event,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Patterson, commander of 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. “This ties into our roots as an organization. It’s a privilege and an honor to be a part of it.”



The 27th Infantry Regiment Wolfhounds were stationed in Osaka, Japan, during the occupation following WWII. After becoming aware of the Holy Family Home and the plight of the children in 1949, the Wolfhounds dedicated themselves to making life better for the children of the home.



In 1950, the Regiment was one of the first American units sent to Korea. A week before their first payday in Korea, Soldiers reaffirmed their commitment and surprised the sisters of the orphanage with their contributions. The funds received during the years of occupation during the Korean War helped build a new orphanage complex that greatly improved the children’s lives.



“It takes efforts on both sides to make this happen, and it becomes a priority to make this happen every year for these children,” said Captain Brandt Burrows, the 2nd Bn., 27th Inf., S-2 officer. “It truly is special. It’s something that cannot be recreated, and that’s evident by 75 years of tradition.”



Every year since 1957, the Wolfhounds have hosted children for a trip in Hawaii. This year, the Wolfhounds, partnered with Peace Bridge, were able to host Hajime, Keito, Misaka, and Sakura.



“We are always glad to greet the four children from Osaka,” said Rika Hirata, the Peace Bridge president. “It’s charity and U.S. military relations that make this happen, and I’ve never seen anything like it in the world. We have to keep this legacy and tradition.”



During their stay, the children attended multiple events to learn more about Hawaiian culture, U.S. Army life and the relationship between the orphanage and the regiment.



The children ended their stay by attending the 27th Infantry Regiment’s annual picnic and had a closing ceremony before their departure back to Japan.