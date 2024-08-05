Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's facility on JBPHH [Image 1 of 6]

    Adm. Steve Koehler tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's facility on JBPHH

    PEARK HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Sailors assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) about the importance of the DPAA’s mission on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 7, 2024. Koehler toured DPAA’s facility to meet with U.S. service members, senior leaders and laboratory professionals to gain a better understanding of DPAA’s history and mission procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

