    Adm. Steve Koehler tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's facility on JBPHH [Image 6 of 6]

    Adm. Steve Koehler tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's facility on JBPHH

    PEARK HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Dr. Laurel Freas, a forensic anthropologist and scientific recovery expert assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), left, explains the remains identification process Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, at DPAA’s facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 7, 2024. Koehler toured DPAA’s facility to meet with U.S. service members, senior leaders and laboratory professionals to gain a better understanding of DPAA’s history and mission procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

