Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II sit on the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 19:02
|Photo ID:
|8582183
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-XX992-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
