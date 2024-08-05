Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis 'Aggressor Nation' plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II sit on the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
    Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    Nellis &lsquo;Aggressor Nation&rsquo; plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    64th Aggressor Squadron
    65th Aggressor Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB

