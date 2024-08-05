Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II sit on the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8582183 VIRIN: 240809-F-XX992-1049 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.92 MB Location: NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.