Nellis ‘Aggressor Nation’ plays Red Force during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron lands on the runway after a Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

