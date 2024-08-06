Sgt. Kenneth W. Wrobel Memorial Ceremony

New York Army National Guard soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division held a memorial service for U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth W. Wrobel on August 8, 2024 at Fort Drum, New York. Wrobel served with the 42nd ID Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion maintenance section as a utilities equipment repairer Sergeant for over nine years, including the 2020 deployment of the 42nd ID to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tiffany Paruolo).

