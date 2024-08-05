Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Kenneth W. Wrobel Memorial Ceremony

    Sgt. Kenneth W. Wrobel Memorial Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tiffany Paruolo 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division held a memorial service for U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth W. Wrobel on August 8, 2024 at Fort Drum, New York. Wrobel served with the 42nd ID Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion maintenance section as a utilities equipment repairer Sergeant for over nine years, including the 2020 deployment of the 42nd ID to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Sgt. 1st Class Emil Westfall with the 42nd HHBN is pictured rendering a salute. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tiffany Paruolo).

