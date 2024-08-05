Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBFOR Hosts Royal Norwegian Navy [Image 2 of 3]

    SUBFOR Hosts Royal Norwegian Navy

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace Foster 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy and Royal Norwegian Navy leadership pose for a photo during a dinner hosted onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 7. While at Naval Station Norfolk, Adm. Berdal met with Adm. Darryl Caudle and Vice Adm. Gaucher to discuss this year’s Dynamic Mongoose, Nordic Response, and NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise and the importance of these multinational exercises in and around Norway for honing the strategic deployment of North American forces across the Atlantic to continental Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ace Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    U.S. Navy
    SUBFOR
    Submarine Forces
    USFFC
    Royal Norwegian Navy

