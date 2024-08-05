Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, left, speaks with Rear Adm. Oliver Berdal, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy, right, during a dinner hosted onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 7. While at Naval Station Norfolk, Adm. Berdal met with Adm. Daryl Caudle and Vice Adm. Gaucher to discuss this year’s Dynamic Mongoose, Nordic Response, and NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise and the importance of these multinational exercises in and around Norway for honing the strategic deployment of North American forces across the Atlantic to continental Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ace Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8580980 VIRIN: 240807-N-GB594-1001 Resolution: 4026x3202 Size: 1.42 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBFOR Hosts Royal Norwegian Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.