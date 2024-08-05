Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander visits, Hurricane Debby Coast Guard District 7 Area Command Post

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander visits, Hurricane Debby Coast Guard District 7 Area Command Post

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, visits the Coast Guard District Seven Area Command Post for Hurricane Debby at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Florida, August 8, 2024. Moore discussed Coast Guard crew readiness and thanked crews for their efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024
    Photo ID: 8580770
    VIRIN: 240808-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1199
    Size: 270.78 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    SAR
    USCG
    Debby

