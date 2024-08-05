Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander visits, Hurricane Debby Coast Guard District 7 Area Command Post

Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, visits the Coast Guard District Seven Area Command Post for Hurricane Debby at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Florida, August 8, 2024. Moore discussed Coast Guard crew readiness and thanked crews for their efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

