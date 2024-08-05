U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Thompson, assigned to the 321st Contingency Response squadron, uses a 10k all-terrain forklift to move cargo at Air Base 101, Niger, June 13, 2024. This operation reflects the commitment to a safe, orderly, and responsible transition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ralph Love)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 04:00 Photo ID: 8580565 VIRIN: 240613-A-MJ355-1056 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.57 MB Location: NIAMEY, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Niger Air Base 101 [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Christopher Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.