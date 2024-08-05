380th AEW Installs New Fuel Bladders

U.S. Air Force heavy equipment operators, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, use a crane to lift a new fuel bladder out of a crate at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2024. The new fuel bladders were installed to allow for proper fuel storage, ensuring aircraft generation in support of strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 02:47
|Photo ID:
|8580555
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-HS920-1012
|Resolution:
|8060x5373
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
