    380th AEW Installs New Fuel Bladders [Image 5 of 5]

    380th AEW Installs New Fuel Bladders

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force heavy equipment operators, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, monitor the straps attaching a crane to a fuel bladder as it’s lifted out of a crate at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2024. The new fuel bladders were installed to allow for proper fuel storage, ensuring aircraft generation in support of strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 02:47
