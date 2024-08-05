European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Joder, assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, walks out of a trench filled with CS gas during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 7, 2024.



The European Best Sniper Team Competition is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led, JMRC hosted annual event testing the marksmanship, physical prowess, and technical expertise of sniper teams across Europe. During the 2024 event, held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, 35 teams from 19 NATO Allies and Partners compete to be the best European sniper team. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Dana Clarke)

