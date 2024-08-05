Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana M Clarke 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Conrad David, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, looks through his scope during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 5, 2024.

    The European Best Sniper Team Competition is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led, JMRC hosted annual event testing the marksmanship, physical prowess, and technical expertise of sniper teams across Europe. During the 2024 event, held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, 35 teams from 19 NATO Allies and Partners compete to be the best European sniper team. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Dana Clarke)

