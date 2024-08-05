Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks to Staff Sgt. Jason Henderson, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, while flying on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Flosi, accompanying Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, flew with Team Little Rock to multiple locations taking part in the Air Combat Command directed exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:29 Photo ID: 8580126 VIRIN: 240805-F-BK002-2850 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.95 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CMSAF take flight with Team Little Rock during Bamboo Eagle [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.