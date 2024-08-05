Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF take flight with Team Little Rock during Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 8]

    CSAF, CMSAF take flight with Team Little Rock during Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks to Staff Sgt. Jason Henderson, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, while flying on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Flosi, accompanying Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, flew with Team Little Rock to multiple locations taking part in the Air Combat Command directed exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Black Knights
    Team Little Rock
    BENAFB
    AMC BE 24-3

