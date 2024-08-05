Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Allvin, accompanied by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, flew with Team Little Rock to multiple locations taking part in the Air Combat Command directed exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:29 Photo ID: 8580128 VIRIN: 240805-F-BK002-3284 Resolution: 7622x5081 Size: 1.3 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CMSAF take flight with Team Little Rock during Bamboo Eagle [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.