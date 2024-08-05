Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:24 Photo ID: 8579987 VIRIN: 240808-A-cc868-2001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 199.45 KB Location: PR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Buchanan continues providing quality of life to Servicemembers and their Families [Image 5 of 5], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.