Fort Buchanan continues providing quality of life to Servicemembers and their Families

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—On August 5, Members of the installation's Directorate of Public Works (DPW) and contractors started a new phase in replacing the Antilles High School air conditioning system.



Luis Caldero, DPW's mechanical engineer and contracting officer representative, shared his insights on the initiative.



"This project involves the replacement of the entire air conditioning system. It encompasses replacing pumps, pipes, cooling towers, control systems, and electrical systems for a comprehensive upgrade," Caldero explained, showcasing the team's expertise and dedication.



As part of the preparations, DPW installed a temporary chiller to avoid disruptions to the school's air conditioning service. At the same time, they worked to upgrade the existing system, which dates back to 1987.



"It is important to note that we did not wait for the system to stop working before we took action. We initiated this $1.6 million project proactively to avoid a crisis in the school. The school never stopped having air conditioning service," said Caldero.



DPW also installed variable frequency drives, electric motor regulators, and a new electrical protection system to safeguard the air conditioning system from voltage fluctuations. The pipes were restored and painted by environmental standards.



"These improvements to the system will bring more stability and peace to students and parents. They will be in a comfortable and pleasant environment for their studies instead of worrying about their classroom environment because of an old system," added Caldero.



This air-conditioning replacement project showcases how Fort Buchanan continues improving its infrastructure through significant investments while providing quality of life to service members and their families.



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.

