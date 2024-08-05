Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240731-N-XQ548-1103 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 31, 2024) - Chief Damage Controlman Sabien Alvarez, left, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Molina open barrels of aqueous film forming foam concentrate aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8579838
    VIRIN: 240731-N-XQ548-1103
    Resolution: 6524x4354
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download