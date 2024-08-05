USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

240731-N-XQ548-1055 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 31, 2024) - Damage Controlman Fireman Derek Koester connects a pump to the aqueous film forming foam storage tank aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)

