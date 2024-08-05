240808-N-HC520-1264 NORFOLK, VA (August 8, 2024) Capt. Ryan Carey (right), commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) and Capt. Matthew Riethmiller (left), former commanding officer, NAVFAC MIDLANT, cut a ceremonial cake during a Change of Command ceremony, Aug. 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony; Riethmiller Retires after more than 28 Years of Naval Service
