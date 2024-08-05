240808-N-HC520-1261 NORFOLK, VA (August 8, 2024) Matthew Riethmiller (left), U.S. Navy Capt., retired, salutes the side boys as he is piped ashore with his family at the completion of his service to the United States Navy, Aug. 8. Riethmiller, who commissioned in November 1996 through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, retired with more than 28 years of naval service. Upon retirement, Riethmiller and his family will permanently relocate to Concord, New Hampshire. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8579793
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-HC520-1261
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony; Riethmiller Retires after more than 28 Years of Naval Service
United States Navy