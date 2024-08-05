Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    240808-N-HC520-1261 NORFOLK, VA (August 8, 2024) Matthew Riethmiller (left), U.S. Navy Capt., retired, salutes the side boys as he is piped ashore with his family at the completion of his service to the United States Navy, Aug. 8. Riethmiller, who commissioned in November 1996 through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, retired with more than 28 years of naval service. Upon retirement, Riethmiller and his family will permanently relocate to Concord, New Hampshire. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8579793
    VIRIN: 240808-N-HC520-1261
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony; Riethmiller Retires after more than 28 Years of Naval Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download