USACE Baltimore District Commander Tours Military Construction Projects on Fort Meade

Fort Meade supports more than 54,000 civilians and military personnel combined, and US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District is responsible for managing both new construction and refurbishing older buildings on the base. On Wednesday August 7, 2024, Col. Frank Pera, District Commander of the USACE Baltimore District, visited Ft Meade to see how the projects are going. He toured with USACE Military Construction Division staff managing just a few of the projects such as the $70 million new construction of the Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing, and the $10 million refurbishing project of the Child Development Center.

