    USACE Baltimore District Commander Tours Military Construction Projects on Fort Meade [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE Baltimore District Commander Tours Military Construction Projects on Fort Meade

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Fort Meade supports more than 54,000 civilians and military personnel combined, and US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District is responsible for managing both new construction and refurbishing older buildings on the base. On Wednesday August 7, 2024, Col. Frank Pera, District Commander of the USACE Baltimore District, visited Ft Meade to see how the projects are going. He toured with USACE Military Construction Division staff managing just a few of the projects such as the $70 million new construction of the Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing, and the $10 million refurbishing project of the Child Development Center.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 12:45
    Photo ID: 8578951
    VIRIN: 240807-O-CT696-9051
    Resolution: 4805x2692
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Baltimore District Commander Tours Military Construction Projects on Fort Meade [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS

    Engineer
    Fort Meade
    Barracks
    Facilities
    Construction
    USACE-Baltimore
    barracks construction project
    Single Soldier Barracks

