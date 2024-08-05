Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in the inaugural Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition to test their marksmanship skills Aug. 2-4, 2024, at the Greenlief Training Site, near Hastings, Nebraska.

The Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition, formerly the Adjutant General's Shoot, is the annual state-level marksmanship competition for the Guardsmen in the state of Nebraska. The four-person teams of Soldiers and Airmen, of various marksmanship skills, competed in multiple live-fire scenarios on rifles and pistols. This year’s top 10 individual winners were presented with the governor’s ten tab. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8578514 VIRIN: 240803-A-LY351-2483 Resolution: 6460x4307 Size: 8.28 MB Location: HASTINGS, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Governor's Marksmanship Skills Competition [Image 38 of 38], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.