2024 Governor's Marksmanship Skills Competition

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen (left center) watches competitors take off during the Pistol Team Assault Match during Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition, formerly the Adjutant General's Shoot, held at the Nebraska National Guard’s Greenlief Training Site, Hastings, Nebraska, on Aug. 4, 2024.

The Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition is the annual state-level marksmanship competition for the Guardsmen in the state of Nebraska. The four-person teams of Soldiers and Airmen, of various marksmanship skills, competed in multiple live-fire scenarios on rifles and pistols. This year’s top 10 individual winners were presented with the governor’s ten tab. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs)

