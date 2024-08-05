Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Governor's Marksmanship Skills Competition [Image 36 of 38]

    2024 Governor's Marksmanship Skills Competition

    HASTINGS, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen (left center) watches competitors take off during the Pistol Team Assault Match during Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition, formerly the Adjutant General's Shoot, held at the Nebraska National Guard’s Greenlief Training Site, Hastings, Nebraska, on Aug. 4, 2024.
    The Nebraska National Guard Governor’s Marksmanship Skills Competition is the annual state-level marksmanship competition for the Guardsmen in the state of Nebraska. The four-person teams of Soldiers and Airmen, of various marksmanship skills, competed in multiple live-fire scenarios on rifles and pistols. This year’s top 10 individual winners were presented with the governor’s ten tab. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8578529
    VIRIN: 240804-A-LY351-3960
    Resolution: 4627x3085
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: HASTINGS, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Governor's Marksmanship Skills Competition [Image 38 of 38], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

