BOSTON - Susan Greendyke, Curator, Massachusetts State House, explains the intricate process of preserving the historical flags in the Massachusetts State House during a ceremony to open the "Every Flag a Story" exhibit in Memorial Hall.

(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 09:55 Photo ID: 8578254 VIRIN: 240807-A-JK179-3171 Resolution: 4320x2880 Size: 4.15 MB Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.