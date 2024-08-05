Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit

BOSTON - Susan Greendyke, Curator, Massachusetts State House, explains the intricate process of preserving the historical flags in the Massachusetts State House during a ceremony to open the "Every Flag a Story" exhibit in Memorial Hall.
(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)
|08.07.2024
|08.08.2024 09:55
|8578254
|240807-A-JK179-3171
|4320x2880
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
