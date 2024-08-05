Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit [Image 1 of 3]

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON - Susan Greendyke, Curator, Massachusetts State House, explains the intricate process of preserving the historical flags in the Massachusetts State House during a ceremony to open the "Every Flag a Story" exhibit in Memorial Hall.
    (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)

    flags
    Boston
    Curator

